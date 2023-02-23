Supreme Court judgment has injected life into AIADMK cadres: Edappadi Palaniswami

February 23, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the July 2022 AIADMK general council meeting has injected life to the “1.50 crore” cadres of AIADMK, its interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on February 23 said in Madurai adding that it has put an end to comments that the party had broken into several factions and it has no future.

“AIADMK is now a united party,” Mr. Palaniswami said amidst loud cheers and applause from party cadre at the samuthuva samuthaya tirumanam organised by party leader, R. B. Udhayakumar.

The Leader of the Opposition said the judgment has also ripped apart the facemask of the party’s betrayers, who were functioning as ‘B’ team of the ruling DMK.

An elated Mr. Palaniswami said that the party leader, M. G. Ramachandran, founded AIADMK to destroy DMK, “an evil force” and till his last breath, he fought against the DMK and tasted success in his attempt.

Jayalalithaa too followed his footpath, despite all odds, and succeeded in keeping the DMK under check. “She said that AIADMK would survive for 100 more years even after her demise. Her words have turned true today,” he said.

The party cadres underwent untold sufferings in the last six months. “Opposition parties were commenting that the AIADMK has broken into three, four factions ... it has no future... The judgment has put an end to all those comments,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The party has been functioning at the strength of its “1.5 crore” cadres. “The media should stop discussing that the party has broken into several factions and now on say that it is united. AIADMK which has been in power in Tamil Nadu has worked for the uplift of the poor and marginalised. “It is not a party working for a family,” he said taking a dig at its rival DMK.

Stating that the bravery of AIADMK cadres cannot be underestimated, Mr. Palaniswami said the party cannot not be touched by any force. “Every party cadre stands on his feet and hence all the obstacles put by (DMK leader) M. K. Stalin have been destroyed,” he said. “AIADMK is the strongest party with most number of cadres and youths,” he thundered.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said that the party leaders would decide on when to regularise his post as general secretary. When asked whether he would admit all the party cadres, who had gone against his leadership, Mr. Palaniswami said that the invitation for them has already been given. “We will accept every cadre in our fold except for some of them,” he said.

To a question whether, he would emerge as a strong leader in the party, Mr. Palaniswami said that the media and the Opposition were in the past making predictions on whether the AIADMK Government in Tamil Nadu led by him would last for three months or four months. “But, our Government completed four full years in power. You don’t worry, AIADMK will come back to power in future,” he added. “The judgement would help in victory for the AIADMK in Erode East Assembly by-poll,” he felt.