Supporters of Minister, MP shout at each other; Collector pushed down in the melee

June 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In an embarrassment to the State government, supporters of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Welfare Minister Raja Kannappan and Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani were seen pushing each other at a function organised to distribute prizes to winners in Chief Minister’s Sports Meet here on Saturday. In the melee, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran was allegedly pushed down by someone in the crowd. The video went viral in the social media.

According to Mr. Nawaz Kani, who spoke to media persons later, the district administration had invited him to participate in the function, scheduled for 3 p.m., along with Mr. Raja Kannappan.

However, before the MP reached the venue, the prizes were distributed. When the MP questioned it, the officials and the Collector explained to him that they had advanced the programme in the last minute as the Minister had to leave for another function.

Even as the officials were apologising to Mr. Nawaz Kani, Mr. Raja Kannappan signalled to the MP to remain calm. But his supporters turned furious. They shouted that the MP was insulted. In the next few minutes, the situation went out of control as the supporters of both the Minister and the MP pushed each other.

The Collector, who was standing between the Minister and the MP, was pushed down. He is seen falling down in the video. Within a few seconds, his personal security helped him get up. The public, who were watching the unruly scene on the dais, shot videos and posted them in the social media.

While the officials were tight-lipped about the incident, the MP later in the evening told reporters that he had apprised Chief Secretary Irai Anbu of the incident over phone and sought proper action.