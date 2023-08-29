Supply of Thoothukudi Corporation’s treated sewage water to industrial units begins

August 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Corporation has started supplying the treated water of its sewage treatment plant in the garbage yard near Tharuvaikulam to the industrial units.

The Corporation dumps the solid waste getting generated in this coastal town on 525 acres of land between Ayyanarpuram and Tharuvaikulam Samaththuvapuram and treats this waste through bio-mining process. Since the 28 million litres of liquid waste of Thoothukudi is also being pumped to this garbage yard, the sewage treatment plant set-up here produces 10 million litres treated water everyday.

Hence, the Corporation has planted 60,000 tree saplings on a portion of this 525 acres, for which 1 lakh litres of treated water is being used to nourish them.

“So we decided to sell the surplus treated water with 1,000 TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) for industrial purpose and SPIC is the first unit to take this water for industrial purpose from Tuesday onwards. Since the Corporation sells 1,000 litres for treated water for ₹10, the Corporation will also generate income by selling the surplus treated water of our garbage yard,” said C. Dinesh, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation.

In the presence of Mr. Dinesh and Mayor Jegan Periyasami, District Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the first tanker carrying treated water to SPIC on Tuesday.

“Now, Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is also showing interest in buying our treated water for industrial purpose,” says Mr. Dinesh.

Since 10 tankers, each with the minimum capacity of 30,000 litres, are taking the treated water to SPIC on Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur Road, around 4 lakh litres of treated water is expected to be transported to the fertilizer manufacturing unit everyday for industrial purpose.

“We’ve plans to use this water for industrial purposes in the units of SIPCOT also,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

At present, the BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand), TSS (Total Suspended Solids) have come down drastically in the treated water flowing from sewage treatment plant and hence it is within the permissible limit for any use. The TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) is around 1,000-1,500 units even as most of the industrial units need this to be reduced below 500 units.

“To achieve this, alum treatment, membrane filtration and reverse osmosis is needed, which is actually one more round of treatment of the already treated water in the primary phase. Hence, the corporation is mulling to put up the secondary treatment plant on this premises itself. We are now examining a few models of the secondary treatment plant and chose the right one suitable for our needs. We’ll also establish a dedicated filling capacity for this treated water with less than 500 TDS, which can be used for all purposes,” Mr. Dinesh said.

The Corporation is also exploring the possibilities of installing piped treated water supply for major players like SPIC, TTPS once the secondary treatment plant comes up with well reduced TDS below 500 units.

Of this sprawling campus with 525 acres, the Corporation has so far used only 25 acres for dumping solid waste, setting-up the sewage treatment plant and planting tree saplings. Hence, a portion of the remaining area is to be used for cultivating cattle fodder which will also be nourished by the treated water.

“Since this region does not have regular supply of fodder for the cattle being reared by the farmers this area, our venture will be a boon to them. We’ve planned to plant the fodder from September 5 onwards on this campus. Since this region will also get showers during northeast monsoon besides our treated water, the yield will be attractive, we expect,” said Mr. Dinesh adding that the Aavin was already in talks with the Corporation for buying the fodder from this yard.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the sewage water treatment facility ensuring uninterrupted supply of treated water for industrial purpose would assuage the pressure on the water being pumped from the Tamirabharani for drinking purpose. “As of now, the industrial units are drawing only the Tamirabharani water for their use. Now, this pressure will get released a lot,” the Collector said.