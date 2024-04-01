‘Supply of coconut oil through ration shops will help farmers’

April 01, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Rajapalayam:

Farmers have demanded supply of coconut oil, instead of palm oil, through public distribution system to promote better price for the domestic agricultural produce.

“Instead of importing palm oil from other countries at a cost of ₹150 a kg and selling it with a subsidy of ₹125 a kg in the ration shops, the Government should procure coconut from farmers,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Virudhunagar president, N.A. Ramachandra Raja.

The association has made this demand to the political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

He said that coconut farms cover around 10 hectares in Rajapalayam, Watrap, Srivilliputtur, Tenkasi, Devipattinam in Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency.

However, the falling price of copra was a worrying factor for the farmers.

“Why should the Government import oil which is not very healthy for consumers, while coconut oil is safe and very healthy,” he asked.

If the copra is procured for the PDS at right price by Government it will give impetus to the coconut farmers to continue with the farming activity.

Though the price of coconut oil would be higher than that of palm oil, if the government extended the same amount of subsidy which is now being given to palm oil, it will help the consumers as well as the coconut farmers, he added.

Besides, the farmers of who have their farmland along the western ghats in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap should be given subsidy for erecting solar-powered fences to protect their crops from the raids by wild animals.

With the trenches dug up along the reserved forest areas having been silted up, the invasion of wild animals including elephants is on the rise.

“The Government should give 50% subsidy for solar-powered fences as a preventive measure for wild animals,” Mr. Ramachandra Raja said.

Other major demand is that to delist wild boars from the list of wild animals. “The extent of damage caused by wild boars is unimaginable. Farmers are not getting proper compensation for the crop damage. If the wild boars are removed from list of wild animals, it will help the farmers to hunt those animals down,” he added.

A mango pulp industrial unit in Rajapalayam will help the mango farmers of the region.

