Supply of clean drinking water discussed at special gram sabha

Supply of drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide clean and adequate drinking water to households and the rights of the differently abled persons were some of the issues that were discussed at the special gram sabha held in Kallurani in Aruppukottai taluk in Virudhunagar district, on account of Gandhi Jayanthi .

Presiding over the meeting, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, apart from the issues regarding clean drinking water, discussed the issues relating to administration of the village panchayat, expenditure and audit. He felicitated senior citizens and conservancy workers at the special gram sabha.

Saplings were also planted in all the panchayats in Virudhunagar district and funds were provided to self help groups and farmers under the Rural and Urban livelihood mission.