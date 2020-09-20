Supplementary exams start today

As many as 3,679 students will write the supplementary exams for Classes VIII, XI, XII and Diploma in Elementary Education (DEE) examinations in Madurai district, from Monday till October 7. Class X private candidates will also take the exams.
Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said the exams will be conducted at 31 centres in the district. Seventy teachers would be deputed as invigilators. All the exam centres had been completely disinfected. Students must wear face masks and undergo thermal scanning before entering the exam halls, he said.
Among those writing the exams would be 35 differently abled candidates, among whom 27 students had requested for scribes to write the exam. “COVID-19 tests have been conducted for the differently abled candidates and their scribes with the help of the Health Department,” he said.
S. Mariappan, a parent of a special child from Mallapuram of Peraiyur taluk, said safety of the students at the exam centres should be paramount, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.
