Sunday morning is story time for children at Sundaram Park

July 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Embracing the essence of childhood wonder, a reading and storytelling session was held under the welcoming shade of trees at Sundaram Park in K.K.Nagar.

At the session, organised by Surya Preethy, Storyteller and Co-Founder of The Turning Point Book Store, young minds were transported to far-off lands through the magic of storytelling. With the sun filtering through the foliage and a gentle breeze rustling the pages of storybooks, Ms. Preethy regaled the young ones with a medley of tales.

The session not only sparked curiosity and creativity but also instilled valuable life lessons and moral values in the young listeners. Parents and guardians watched their little ones engrossed in the enchanting narratives, their faces mirroring the emotions of the characters they encountered.

Ms. Preethy says. “Storytelling under the trees is a perfect way to ignite children’s love for reading, nurture their creativity, and introduce them to the wonders of the natural world.” In an age where screens often dominate leisure time, this session served as a refreshing reminder of the simple yet profound pleasures that unfold when children gather in the embrace of nature where tales are weaved and lasting memories made Reading a book under the shade of a tree and relaxing is a great idea for those who want to escape from the mundane of daily life. Come to Sundaram Park at 7 on Sunday mornings, bring your books. Let’s read and share some stories under the shade of trees” says Ms. Preethy.