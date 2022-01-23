Sunday dawned with deserted roads and closed markets

The lockdown passed off peacefully and people cooperated with the authorities: police officer

Arterial roads, main junctions, bus stands, markets and residential areas in the city wore a deserted look on Sunday. The Sunday lockdown for the third consecutive week passed off peacefully with strict compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The State government had imposed the Sunday lockdown in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Residents preferred to stay indoors for most part of the day. Police personnels were deployed at main locations.

A police officer said that similar to the first and the second Sunday lockdown, the third one also passed off peacefully. Not many people were out on the roads this Sunday. The people have cooperated with the authorities, he said.

He said that the police were vigilant but were not very strict as the purpose of the lockdown was adhered to. Very few vehicles were seen plying on the roads in the city. Emergency Service vehicles and people with valid reasons were allowed to travel, he said.

Of the few vehicles that were plying on the city roads were that of food delivery executives and people out for medical purposes. Only those people who had to step out for emergency purposes were permitted to travel during the Sunday lockdown.

Medical stores, hospitals, petrol bunks and a few restaurants were open. As per guidelines, the restaurants were open for parcel services only. Some of the food delivery executives in the city said that it was duty as usual for them on Sunday.

They said that they had to work in order to make ends meet. They had suffered financially due to COVID-19, they said. Some residents said that they had made their purchase a day earlier itself so that they did not have to go out to buy things on Sunday.

In the evening, people started coming out of their homes. In residential areas, the local people could be seen going out for a walk. Vehicular movement also increased to some extent. While some of them were seen wearing masks, others were seen without masks.

The Transport Officials ensured that omni buses were not operated during the Sunday lockdown. The booking centres were closed and it was also ensured that no tickets were booked on the booking portals. CPolice Personnel were deployed at the Omni Bus Terminus at Mattuthavani to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.