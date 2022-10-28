Sundaram Home Finance opens branch in Theni

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Home Finance opened an exclusive Small Business Loan branch on Nethaji Road in Theni. The branch will provide small business loans against residential property in Theni region to support the business growth and working capital requirements of small traders and small shop owners. The new branch was inaugurated by Janaki, Senior General Manager and Head- Information Systems, Sundaram Home Finance.

Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, is a leading player in the housing finance sector in India offering home loans, plot loans, home improvement and extension loans and loans against property. The company has 105 branches across the country., a release said on Friday.