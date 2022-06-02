Students participating in the sports camp at Tharuvai District Sports Complex in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

THOOTHUKUDI

A 10-day-long summer sports camp, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Thoothukudi District Tennis Ball Cricket Association, commenced at District Sports Ground at Tharuvai here on Thursday.

District Sports Officer T.V. Patrick inaugurated the camp in which 328 players are being trained in speed, strength, flexibility, agility and endurance, the basic physical fitness required for any sport.

Besides a good number of students practising in track and field events, basketball, volleyball, football, hockey, archery beach volleyball, beach football and beach kabaddi are participating in the free camp in which SDAT coaches N.A. Rathnarajan, R. Nataraja Murugan, Pushparaj Paul Asir, Easter, archery coach Ukkirapandian, beach kabaddi coach Prabhu Deva and Physical Education Trainers Ebenezer and Parija participate to train the young participants between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. everyday at Tharuvai Stadium.

“The sports camp is being conducted in Thoothukudi having a good number of talented students in the coastal villages. We organise this camp to identify the talented students with rural background to take them to the next levels of their sport,” said K. Xavier Jothin Sargunam, president of Thoothukudi District Tennis Ball Association.