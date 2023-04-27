HamberMenu
Summer sports, arts training camps to be held in Virudhunagar district

April 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority will start summer sports training camp at the Virudhunagar District Sports Stadium from May 1.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said that all students, both boys and girls, can join the 15-day training programme. The training sessions would be conducted between 6.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The students will be trained in track events, basket ball, football, hockey and volleyball.

They would be given tiffin during the training. Those who successfully complete the training programme would get sports uniform and certificate, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Jawahar Siruvar Mandram would conduct a training programme on drawing, bharatnatyam, folk dance and silambam at Sivakasi.

In a statement, its Tirunelveli regional assistant director V. Gopalakrishnan said children in the age group of five years to 16 years can participate in the training programme to be conducted at Annamalai Unnamalaiammal Municipal Higher Secondary School on Saturdays and Sundays from May 3.

The camp would be conducted between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. till May 22. Certificates would be distributed to the participants. Further details can be obtained over 94439-61523.

