Summer special trains to southern districts from Chennai

April 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Southern Railway is operating four special trains to clear extra rush during summer holidays between Chennai Egmore/Tambaram and Tirunelveli/Nagercoil.

Train No. 06021 Tambaram – Tirunelveli special fare train will leave Tambaram at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, (April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25) and reach Tirunelveli at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Train No. 06022 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore special fare train will leave Tirunelveli at 1 p.m. on Fridays (April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26) and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.20 a.m. on Saturdays.

The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06012 Nagercoil-Tambaram superfast special fare train will leave Nagercoil at 4.35 p.m. on Sundays (April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. on Mondays. Train No. 06011 Tambaram–Nagercoil superfast special fare train will leave Tambaram at 8.15 a.m. (April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 3) and reach Nagercoil at 8.55 p.m. on Mondays.

The trains will go through Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vridhachalam, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Train No. 06031 Tambaram–Tirunelveli special fare train will leave Tambaram at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesdays (April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24) and reach Tirunelveli at 11.15 a.m. on Thursdays. In the return direction, Train No. 06032 Tirunelveli-Tambaram special fare will leave Tirunelveli at 1.15 p.m. on Thursdays (April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25) and reach Tambaram at 2.50 a.m. on Fridays.

The trains will stop at Chenalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthruai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Train No. 06039 Tambaram–Nagercoil superfast special fare train will leave Tambaram at 7.30 p.m. on Fridays (April 21, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26) and arrive at Nagercoil at 7.10 a.m. Saturdays. In return direction, Train No. 06040 Nagercoil–Tambaram superfast special train will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 p.m. on Saturdays (April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. on Sundays.

The trains will go through Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.