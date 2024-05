May 01, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The month-long summer programmes and workshops for children organised by the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai began on Wednesday. The events will go on till May 31. The programmes include traditional games and art forms, short films, story writing, drama, drawing, Oyilattam, chess, among others. The main objective of the event is to educate the children on the importance of these programmes. The admission is free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.