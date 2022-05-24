Summer festival inaugurated in Kodaikanal

R Jayashree

The 10-day annual summer festival began at the Bryant Park at Kodaikanal on Tuesday.

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy inaugurated the festival amidst eager visitors and public.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the 59th Flower Show. Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the cultural programmes. Dindigul MP P Velusamy and Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar were present.

Later, they went around the park viewing the elaborate arrangements made. They also visited the stalls put up by government departments including Horticulture, Tourism and Animal Husbandry, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Periyasamy said that the elegance and climate of Kodaikanal is a striking feature which is still intact even after all these years, he said.

“Many schemes to enhance the infrastructure of the Kodaikanal Lake including fixing street lights, platforms, boathouse have been implemented,” he added.

He said that 600 roadside vendors were granted permission to put up stalls free of cost thereby boosting their livelihood.

He said that measures would be taken to boost cultivation of the Kodaikanal Malai Poondu (hill garlic), which had secured the Geographical Indication tag, and added that the medicinal value of the native garlic is unparalleled.

Mr. Panneerselvam stressed the importance of coexisting with wild animals in the hills. He spoke about measures to increase green cover by 33% in the State.

Permission has been granted by the government to set up a Cooperative Development Training Centre on 20 acres of land in Kodaikanal, said Mr. R. Sakkarapani.

Mr. Mathiventhan explained various schemes for tourists such as a plan to set up an adventure tourism centre at a cost of ₹ 1.75 crore in Mannavanur.

The festival housed a free vaccination camp offering doses including Covaxin, Covishield and booster shots. Basic tests for blood pressure and diabetes were conducted at the camp.

Collector S Visakan, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Sandeep Nanduri, and Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops R. Brinda Devi were present.