Madurai

Summer festival ends

KODAIKANAL

The 10-day long summer festival at Kodaikanal ended on Thursday.

Distributing prizes to the winners of various competitions, Collector S Visakan said that 56,785 tourists had visited the hill station and the government had earned ₹ 19.35 lakh from them.

The flower show, which drew a huge crowd during this season, had numerous new flowers. The ornamental arrangement of flowers added attraction to the Bryant Park. Senior officials including DRO V Latha, RDO S Murugesan, Municipal Commissioner T Narayanan were present.

At a review meeting held later, the officials decided to solve the traffic issues the next year. The police suggested creation of parking zones away from the lake area.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2022 8:49:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/summer-festival-ends/article65488397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY