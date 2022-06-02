Summer festival ends
KODAIKANAL
The 10-day long summer festival at Kodaikanal ended on Thursday.
Distributing prizes to the winners of various competitions, Collector S Visakan said that 56,785 tourists had visited the hill station and the government had earned ₹ 19.35 lakh from them.
The flower show, which drew a huge crowd during this season, had numerous new flowers. The ornamental arrangement of flowers added attraction to the Bryant Park. Senior officials including DRO V Latha, RDO S Murugesan, Municipal Commissioner T Narayanan were present.
At a review meeting held later, the officials decided to solve the traffic issues the next year. The police suggested creation of parking zones away from the lake area.
