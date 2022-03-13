Summer arrives but at a price

Due to the pandemic, prices of watermelon, ice apple and sugarcane juice have seen a rise

As the average day temperature borders around 33-34 degrees Celsius, people make pit stops at stalls conveniently located near traffic signals and crossroads, to gulp tender-coconuts, grab a slice of watermelon or sip sugarcane juice to beat the heat.

A worker at a sugarcane stall in the city, L. Murugesan says that it is a seasonal business that peaks during summers. “On an average, I serve 50 customers a day which I hope will increase in the coming months,” he says.

As overall rates have increased considerably after the pandemic, a glass of sugarcane juice is now being sold at ₹20, which was sold previously for ₹15, he says.

“I have a lot of customers dropping in mostly from noon until 4 p.m.,” he adds.

In prime areas of the city, tender coconuts are now being sold for ₹50 to ₹60, especially ones with ‘more water’ and with Pollachi tag, but along the banks of Vaigai the price drops to ₹20.

When asked about the difference in price, Ganesan, a vendor selling tender coconuts in Lakshmipuram and Ismailpuram, says the price depends on the size. “Earlier, we procured coconuts for ₹15 to ₹20, but now we have to pay more than ₹30 invariably,” he says.

Right from January, watermelons would start flooding the market and the stock would be intact until May, says T. Karunanidhi, who has been selling watermelons and mangoes in Yannaikal market for 35 years.

“This year, the timing is a bit off due to unprecedented rains during the harvest season,” he said.

Though the sun is scorching already, footfall has been less when compared to previous year’s sales. “Maybe people have little in their pockets as the past two years have been tough on all of us,” he says.

Karunidhi, who has been betting on a good mango season, which would begin next month to compensate for the dull business for the past two years says “If we are to believe hearsays, due to rains, again, mango yield would be less this year.”

Pathaneer

Another summers cooler is pathaneer. G. Kalasamy, who has been selling ice apples and pathaneer on Melur Main Road for 28 years says, “lately professional palmyrah climbers are demanding about ₹3,000 per day, and hence the onus falls on us to climb trees to extract pathaneer”. He sources ice apples from Sengapadai near Thirumangalam.

Talking on the innumerable goodness of ice apples and pathaneer, he says, they help in reducing body heat. The skin of nungu, which people usually discard, contains nutrients to heal stomach ulcers. The smaller fruits have sweet water inside which helps in healing prickly heat and even chicken pox.

On days when there is surplus stock of nungu, he gives his customers special nungu sharbat.

An employee of a food delivery platform, Swiggy, P. Muthumariappan says that tender-coconuts are sold even for ₹100 in some parts of the city.

“I always carry a water bottle with me, and gulp a glass of water from hotels we go to pick-up food. On rare days when I make extra, I treat myself to watermelons or tender-coconuts,” he adds.