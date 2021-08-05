Youth commits suicide

KOVILPATTI

05 August 2021 20:44 IST

A youth allegedly hanged himself as he could not meet the fuel expenses.

The police said Krishnasamy, 28, of Scheduled Tribes Colony near Manthithoppu here, who is working as temporary driver in the Kovilpatti Municipality, asked his wife Rohini Prabha on Thursday to give him money to buy fuel for his bike. When she replied that she had no money for petrol, Krishnasamay reportedly lamented that he could not meet the fuel and other expenses with his poor salary.

After telling her husband that she would get money from her father-in-law for the fuel, Ms. Rohini Prabha went to the bathroom. When she came out, she found that Krishnasamy hanging himself with her saree.

As she screamed in fear and agony, neighbours rushed to her house and informed the Kovilpatti West police, who sent the body to Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police are investigating the case. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.