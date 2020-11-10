Madurai

Panchayat president ends life

Indira, 37, wife of Praveen Kumar and a resident of Chattrapatti near Oddanchatram, committed suicide here on Tuesday.

She contested in the rural local body polls held last year and was elected as panchayat president of Chatrapatti. She was a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Her husband was running a coir unit at Chennama Naickenpatti near Thadicombu. So, she shifted her residence from Chatrapatti to Thadicombu. As she could not concentrate on the business and discharge her duties as the panchayat president, she ended her life when her husband was away. The police have registered a case and sent the body to the Government Hospital for post mortem.

Those in distress and to overcome suicidal thoughts can call the state's toll free number for assistance at 104 or Sneha's helpline at 044-24640050.

