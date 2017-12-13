Medico commits suicide

A third year medical college student allegedly hanged himself in his house in Tirunelveli Town on Tuesday night.

Police said M. Imran Mohamed (21), student of a private medical college in Chennai, had come to his house on Courtallam Road in Tirunelveli Town a couple of days ago. Since he was reportedly suffering from depression, his mother Nufna, also a doctor, took him for counselling.

When she had gone out on Tuesday night to meet an ophthalmologist, Imran allegedly hanged himself in his room. When Dr. Nufna returned home, the suicide attempt came to light.

Though he was rushed to a multi-speciality hospital immediately, Imran died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.