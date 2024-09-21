‘Suicide prevention can be achieved only when we come together as a society’

To commemorate the World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, an intercollegiate symposium and poster making competition was conducted by the MS Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation at Thiagarajar College of Preceptors in Madurai on Friday.

C. Ramasubramanian, Founder, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, spoke about the role of community in enhancing a person’s mental health.

He added, “Suicide prevention can be achieved only when we come together collectively as a society and be compassionate and kind towards one another.”

C. Mamman Joseph, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, who spoke on the topic ‘Changing the Narratives on Suicide- Start the Conversation,’ elaborated on how some of the common terminologies used in connection with suicides were not the right ones to be used.

Citing an example, he noted that the usage of the term ‘committed suicide’ needs to be replaced with ‘died by suicide’ and the usage of term ‘failed suicide’ needs to be replaced with non-fatal suicide attempt.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal, The American College, during the inaugural address highlighted that the suicide rates in India could be brought down through a multifaceted approach that includes addressing the underlying causes, considering the social factors, providing sufficient mental health support and creating awareness among the public.

Students showcased their posters to the participants towards the end of the event. Winners of the competition were awarded with cash prize.