Suicide bid foiled

Madasamy (64) from Sundarapandiyapuram created a flutter after dousing kerosene on his body on the premises of Kadayanallur taluk office on Tuesday, attempting to set himself ablaze. However, his bid was foiled by people, who were present nearby.

Sources said Madasamy demanded documents for his ancestral property of four cents of land, which was being used by somebody, and sought necessary action against him.

Sources added that Mariappan, Tahsildar of Kadayanallur, directed Madasamy to approach the district administration to claim the property documents. Property documents pertaining to over five generations of ancestry could be obtained only from the district administration, sources said.

Subsequently, Madasamy got disappointed over this and said to have taken the extreme step. The police personnel counselled him, the sources said. Besides the State helpline 104, those having suicidal tendency may call suicide prevention helpline ‘Sneha’ at 044 – 24640050 / 60.