Suicide bid: sanitary worker dies in hospital

March 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A sanitary worker in Udangudi town panchayat, who was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital after consuming poison, died on Thursday.

After allegedly being verbally abused by Executive Officer of Udangudi town panchayat Babu and former chairperson Aiysha for not giving bribe for his promotion as ‘sanitary supervisor’, Sudalaimadan (56) consumed poison on March 17. He was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj visited him in the hospital and Kulasekarapattinam police registered a case against Babu and Aiysha. Meanwhile, Sudalaimadan died in the hospital on Thursday.

Demanding the immediate arrest of Babu and Ayisha, due compensation and government job to a family member of Sudalaimadan, his family members and relatives staged a protest on the hospital premises. They also refused to accept the body. The officials are holding talks with them.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

