ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide bid on court premises

December 23, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevailed on the district court complex in Palayamkottai on Friday after POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case accused consumed poison immediately after being awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As Sudalai, 55, of Karivalamvanthanallur was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, he was arrested by Karivalamvanthanallur police under POCSO Act. Since he was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday, Sudalai, who had brought poison, consumed it immediately.

 He has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. His condition is said to be “critical”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US