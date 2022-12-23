Suicide bid on court premises

December 23, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevailed on the district court complex in Palayamkottai on Friday after POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case accused consumed poison immediately after being awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As Sudalai, 55, of Karivalamvanthanallur was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, he was arrested by Karivalamvanthanallur police under POCSO Act. Since he was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday, Sudalai, who had brought poison, consumed it immediately.

He has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. His condition is said to be “critical”.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.