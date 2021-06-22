Suicide bid by woman

TIRUNELVELI

A woman set herself on fire following alleged harassment and threat by an usurer.

Police said P. Rekha, 32, of Vellankuzhi under Veeravanallur police station limits, whose husband Pratap is working in Chennai as a cook, allegedly set herself on fire on June 17. She was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

When Mr. Pratap came to Tirunelveli, Ms. Rekha told her husband that she had borrowed ₹ 10,000 from a youth from the same area. When she could not repay the amount with the exorbitant interest, he allegedly verbally abused and threatened her.

Veeravanallur police are investigating after Ms. Rekha’s declaration went viral on social media.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.