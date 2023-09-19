Sugarcane farmers to get ₹3 lakh loan from Cooperative societies

September 19, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran has promised cane farmers that efforts would be taken to provide loan upto ₹3 lakh to farmers through Cooperative Soceities.

He was responding to farmers who sought loan upto ₹3 lakh from cooperative societies as provided in other districts, at a grievances redressal meeting held for sugarcane farmers here on Tuesday.

Farmers were cultivating sugarcane in 2,500 acres of land in Paramakudi and Kamudi taluk. They complained that they found it difficult to spend money for cultivation of sugarcane and if cooperative societies came forward to provide loans directly to them.

Similarly, they complained about crop damage by deer and boars and sought efforts from the district administration to prevent such attacks.

Mr. Vishnu Chandran also said that he has instructed Sakthi Sugars to make prompt payment to farmers for the cane they supply.

Stating that Sakthi Sugars was providing electric fence to farmlands at a subsidised cost, the Collector said that out of the cost of ₹15,000 for putting up electric fence for three acres of farm, the sugar factory would pay ₹10,000 and the farmer needed to pay only ₹5,000.

Joint Director (Agriculture, in-charge), Dhanushkodi, and other officials were present.

Grievances meet

Farmers’ grievances redressal day for the month of September would be held at 10.30 a.m. on September 22 at the Collectorate. The Collector said that farmer’s and their association representatives can raise agriculture-related queries at the meeting.

