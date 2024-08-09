GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugarcane farmers stage protest; demand reopening of Alanganallur co-op sugar mill

Published - August 09, 2024 05:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Members of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association staged a protest near the district Collector’s office here on Friday demanding reopening of the National Co-operative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur which was closed few years ago owing to poor production of sugarcane. 

Farmers at the protest, said, they were promised by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during the last Assembly election that he would take necessary steps to reopen the sugar mill once the refurbishing works were undertaken.  

N. Palanisamy, State-vice president, leading the protest said, during 2019 to 2021 due to scant rainfall in Madurai and its surrounding regions, the production of sugarcane was badly affected which in turn had an impact on the operation of the sugar mill too.  

But, in the following years, though the rainfall did not reach the level of expectation, farmers managed to produce enough sugarcane to run the mill, he added.  

“But to our disappointment the government refused to open the mill, and this move forced us to stage sit-in protest outside the mill for 46 continuous days. The discussion that ensued in the Assembly resulted in an announcement to form a committee to inspect the mill for ascertaining the cost required to bring the mill back to operation,” he added.  

The committee after the inspection submitted a report stating that ₹27 crore was required to renovate and repair the machines, Mr. Palanisamy said.  

“₹100 crore was spent in getting electricity supply back for the mill but it was of no use as only 80% of the electrical work has been finished. When a lot of money is spent on the mill and all works stops halfway, no one gets benefitted from it,” he added.  

Further, as no one has been newly recruited and the existing ones were transferred to other mills, the work of evaluating the quantity of sugarcane produced has not been done and because of that no one had any clue know about the production, he said.  

The farmers said, it was not just the problem of 50,000 farmers, but the livelihood of several people like agricultural labourers, load persons, mill workers, among others who were attached with the process of sugarcane production.  

Considering this, they demanded the State government to comply with the committee’s report to spend ₹27 crore to restart the mill.  

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan joined them in their protest and extended his support. He assured them that he would take up their demands with the government.  

