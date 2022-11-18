Sugarcane farmers stage demonstration demanding reopening of National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Alanganallur

November 18, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association members on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to reopen the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in Madurai district.

The farmers represented by the association President N. Palanisamy urged the State government to take necessary steps to reopen the sugar mills by the end of December. This was a long-pending demand of the farmers, he said.

Due to drought and inadequate supply of water to the sugarcane growing areas in the region, the yield had reduced in the past crushing seasons and resulted in the temporary closure of the unit.

For the cogeneration unit at the sugar mills, the government had allocated ₹ 100 crore, he said.

Mr. Palanisamy said that 85 % of the work was completed and ₹ 10 crore was required to complete the remaining 15 % work. If the remaining work was completed and the cogeneration unit was functional, the sugar mills would not suffer a loss, he said.

He said that the region had received good rains this year and necessary steps should be taken to reopen the sugar mills for sugarcane crushing. He pointed out that earlier a meeting was held with various stakeholders to review the steps to be taken with regard to resuming operations at the sugar mills.

Ministers, farmers’ associations, mills workers and other stakeholders had participated in the meeting. However, there was not much progress since then, he said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Palanisamy had filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to restart the operations at the sugar mills for sugarcane crushing. He complained that even after several representations being made to the authorities concerned and demonstrations held urging them to resume the operations at the sugar mills, no steps have been initiated so far. The court had sought a response from the State government.