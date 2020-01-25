Sugarcane farmers protest against Brazilian President as R-Day guest

MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association raised slogans against the Union Government’s move to invite Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, at Alanganallur in the district on Saturday.

Association President N. Palanisamy said that the Brazilian leader had specifically singled out Indian farmers, especially sugarcane farmers, regarding subsidies available to them for their produces each year.

Secretary K. Rajendran said that the Brazilian delegation had approached the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to state that Indian government was flouting norms to provide subsidies for the farmers.

“At this stage, it is crucial that we receive subsidies. By inviting the Brazilian President to India, the country is being complicit in the ruin of farmers. If the WTO goes with the delegation side, we will lose the chance to be empowered,” Mr. Palanisamy said and added that the protest was a move to show solidarity with Indian farmers across the country.

The protesting farmers sought the receipt of arrears due to them amounting to over ₹20 crore from the Alanganallur National Cooperative Sugar Mills. They said the State government was not pressurising private sugar mills to pay the pending due. Even the State Advisory Price (SAP) on sugarcane, which has remained fluctuating, is yet to be settled, he said.

After a discussion with the members of the mills, dues worth ₹1.5 crore according to the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane for 2019-2020 would be released in two days, the president announced.

“We will ensure that the State Government provides what we deserve,” he said.