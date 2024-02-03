February 03, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

There is undue delay in weighing the sugarcane at the Sakti Sugar Mills, complained sugarcane growers at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting held here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith said that steps would be taken to prevent such delays in future. When a farmer Ayyasami claimed that on some occasion, the queue was so long that they had to wait with the produce for many days as a result of which there was excessive weight loss.

Intervening, the Agriculture department officials said that they had checked with the Mill authorities and that there was no such undue delay as claimed by the farmer. However, they told the farmers that alternative arrangements would be made so that the sugarcane laden trucks and tractors did not wait for long hours.

The Collector said that the officials would examine the modalities after discussing with the Mill authorities on weighing the sugarcane laden trucks in other nearby locations. The farmers would also be taken in during discussions, she added.

Blaming the PWD and Municipal authorities for their lackadaisical attitude, the farmers said that many waterbodies were encroached. The thorny bushes had become a suitable breeding ground for pigs, farmer Adhimoolam said. Only when the bushes and other encroachments were evicted, the waterbodies can become useful, he added.

The Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project should be expedited and the zameen tanks too had to be desilted.

A farmer Chandran alleged that for many petitions, there was no response at all from the officials. When many farmers joined him, Ms Asha Ajith intervened and said that she would take a look into it.

Responding to the grievances raised at the meeting, the Collector said that a survey was completed with regard to the low-lying areas, which were inundated during the last year’s rain. With regard to other locations, she said that the survey was still under way. The farmers would be given update about it, she said and suggested them to get in touch with the block level officers.

A farmer Ramalingam said that though the Tamil Nadu government had announced a hike of ₹3 per litre for milk, in Thamarakki village, they have not got the benefit for the last two months.

