Sugarcane farmers begin harvesting of produce

January 13, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

With just two days left for Pongal festival, sugarcane farmers are busy harvesting their produce which are being bundled up and kept for sales at shops, waiting to be picked up by eager customers.

Among them is R. Ganesan, 59, of Chettinaickenpatti, who had hoped that the State would procure his canes – to be distributed as part of Pongal gift hamper – for a good price but was disappointed. “Selling a cane for ₹23, as asked by the State, would simply not suffice. Hence, I opted to sell my produce to local traders and regular customers,” he said, adding that his cane costs anywhere between ₹35 to ₹40.

Further, he noted that the harvesting expenses, in the backdrop of shortage of labourers, would amount up to ₹1,300 to harvest 30 bundles, each comprising 10 canes.

According to the Joint Director of Agriculture, A. Anusuya, ‘Paneer’ sugarcane or ‘Senga karumbu’ is cultivated in around 18 hectares of farm land across the district.

Another farmer M. Lakshmanan, 63, of Chettinaickenpatti has also taken upon himself to hire a van and is touring the Dindigul town to sell his produce in order to get best prices.

Meanwhile, an organic sugarcane farmer P. Manivel of East Kappulipatti near Chellapillai Kottam said that his produce was sold even days before the Pongal.

“The obsession over quality organic produce has worked in my favour and we had repeat customers from Tirunelveli and Dindigul district among other retail and wholesale customers in Kodaikanal, Theni etc this year,” he said.

Mr Manivel sold each cane for ₹40 which he deemed to be the optimum price. “Since farming in Dindigul region requires the farmer to stretch his expenses in the irrigation aspect, the price in which the State wanted to procure would leave us with nothing at the end of the day,” he noted, who has a fresh year ahead of him to make the most of his 1 acre land that produces over 1,800 bundles of cane, each bundle comprising 10 canes.

Joint Registrar for Co-operatives K. Gandhinathan said that around 8,000 sugarcanes from villages in Natham taluk were procured as per the recommendation of the Department of Agriculture and after various parameters were taken into consideration for procurement. Major procurement was from Madurai district, he added.