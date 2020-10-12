‘Sugar factory must disburse two-year arrears to farmers’

P. Ayyakannu, president of Farmers’ Association for National – South Indian Rivers Linking, staging a protest near Tenkasi Collectorate on Monday.

TENKASI

12 October 2020 20:51 IST

Once in power, political parties treat farmers as slaves: forum

Urging the district administration to take immediate steps to ensure disbursal of arrears to be paid by a Vasudevanallur-based sugar factory to sugarcane growers, farmers staged a wait-in agitation near the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, P. Ayyakannu, president of Farmers’ Association for National – South Indian Rivers Linking, who led the protest, said the rulers who were praising ‘farmers as the backbone of India’ during their electioneering, were smashing agriculturists’ backbone after coming to power and treating them like slaves. A private sugar factory at Vasudevanallur had not paid a whopping sum for the sugarcane procured from farmers for two years while law states that the erring sugar factory could be brought under distrained proceedings if the amount was not settled within 14 days of procurement.

Similarly, another sugar factory in Tamil Nadu had not paid ₹200 crore to the farmers for the sugarcane procured from them.

Even as the officials were not courageous enough to implement the existing laws, the Union government had introduced new Bills that would favour only the Corporate firms while destroying the agriculturists.

He said the Central and the State governments should work overtime to utilize the 1 lakh TMC of water now wastefully draining into the sea every year.