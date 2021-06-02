Sufficient oxygen in Madurai hospitals, says Minister

MADURAI

02 June 2021 19:24 IST

The arrival of oxygen from multiple sources had ensured sufficient stock in hospitals in Madurai, said Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy here on Wednesday.

After inspecting a few Covid Care Centres in rural pockets, he told reporters that sustained efforts by the government and officials designated for the task ensured sufficient stock of oxygen in the shortest time possible. “We have oxygen now. The virus has also been brought under control,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Though rumours were agog that the virus had spread in many villages, the Minister said effective lockdown over the last nine days, physical distancing and vaccination through government hospitals, PHCs and enforcement of the Disaster Management Act by police had phenomenally worked.

Still, people should get vaccine dosage voluntarily and remain indoors till the lockdown, which alone would help contain the virus, he added.

Collector Aneesh Shekhar said voluntary contributions from philanthropists and support from volunteers had motivated frontline workers and doctors handling patients.

Private hospitals had been instructed to collect fees stipulated by the government. There was a complaint from a patient that a particular hospital had charged in excess. Inquiry was under way and if it was found correct, the patient would get his money back, he said.

TVS donates oxygen concentrators

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Managing Director R. Dinesh handed over 200 oxygen concentrators to Ministers P.T.R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P. Moorthy in Madurai. Already, the company had donated 200 oxygen concentrators to many of government hospitals in southern districts. They were handed over to Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu two days ago, a company spokesman said.

Rotary donates

Rotary India COVID Task Force handed over 100 oxygen concentrators valued at ₹66 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital.

According to a press release, TN Coordinator P. Gopalakrishnan and incoming District Governor R. Jeyakkan, A. Rathinavel, Dean, and others were present.

The Ministers and Collector Aneesh Shekhar, Corporation Commissioner S. Visagan lauded the Rotarians for their yeomen service at a critical juncture.