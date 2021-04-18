Madurai

Sudden showers bring down temperature in Tirunelveli

Rainwater stagnates on Trichendur road at Samathanapuram in Palayamkottai following a sudden downpour on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Sudden showers in parts of Tirunelveli, Melapalayam, Palayamkottai and a few interior areas on Sunday evening brought down the mercury level in the ditrict.

The showers, accompanied by strong winds, uprooted many palm trees. An old tree got uprooted near a private super market in Palayamkottai and fell on a car parked there. Similarly, a two-wheeler parked outside a residence in Thiagaraja Nagar Palayamkottai also got damaged after a branch from a tree had fell on the vehicle.

Fire and rescue service personnel removed the trees following which vehicular movement resumed in the areas.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 9:30:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sudden-showers-bring-down-temperature-in-tirunelveli/article34352128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY