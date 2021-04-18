Sudden showers bring down temperature in Tirunelveli

Sudden showers in parts of Tirunelveli, Melapalayam, Palayamkottai and a few interior areas on Sunday evening brought down the mercury level in the ditrict.

The showers, accompanied by strong winds, uprooted many palm trees. An old tree got uprooted near a private super market in Palayamkottai and fell on a car parked there. Similarly, a two-wheeler parked outside a residence in Thiagaraja Nagar Palayamkottai also got damaged after a branch from a tree had fell on the vehicle.

Fire and rescue service personnel removed the trees following which vehicular movement resumed in the areas.