Sudden rain brings down temperature in Madurai

Published - August 09, 2024 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Rain lashed several parts of Madurai on Friday evening. A picture shot at Melur road in the city. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Sudden rain lashed the city on Friday evening bringing down the temperature considerably. 

For sometime, the public have been forced to endure scorching heat in the daytime and in answer to their prayers, the sudden shower that lashed the city for around 30 minutes brought much needed relief.  

It is hoped that this would keep the temperature down in the following days.  

The only matter of concern, were the bad conditions of the roads with potholes being filled with rainwater making it a dangerous drive.

