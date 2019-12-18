Sudan factory blast victim cremated

KARAIKAL

The body of Venkatachalam, 27, of Karaikal who was among the victims of the LPG-tanker explosion that took place at a ceramic unit near Khartoum in Sudan on December 3 was cremated at Kottapatti village on Tuesday.

The body was transported by road in an ambulance to Karaikal from Chennai airport on Monday night. Venkatachalam was among the 23 victims, of whom 18 were Indians. He had left India in September to take up the job in the ceramic unit.

The victim’s parents, Chidambaram and Chitra, could confirm his death only on December 5, as his name was initially in the list of ‘missing persons’. Puducherry Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan called on the family and offered condolences.