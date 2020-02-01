‘Successful entrepreneurs build own strategies’

Madurai

Successful entrepreneurs develop their own ideas and strategies, rather than following the techniques of their competitors. While the former always focus on improving their business, an entrepreneur who tries to copy business strategies does not learn much, according to Founder and Chairman of Ramraj Cotton K.R. Nagarajan.

He was addressing entrepreneurs from across the State here on Saturday, who participated in the first edition of ‘EVOLVE 2020’, a business conclave, organised by Young Indians (Yi), a wing of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

“Learn from the experiences of successful entrepreneurs and use your strengths and weaknesses to build your business plan,” he said.

Narrating the story of how he turned into an entrepreneur after failing to attend higher education, Mr. Nagarajan said, “Every failure in life teaches new lessons and leads to the path of success. I learnt a lot from my experiences and by interacting with people from various walks of life,” he added. He also stressed that an entrepreneur must be ethical and consider the needs of other people in order to be successful.

C.M. Faizal Ahamed, event chair, said that 19 experts from various fields addressed the entrepreneurs during the conclave.

Chairman of CII, Madurai zone, K. Nagaraj, said that the conclave will aid in providing visibility to the infrastructure and business potential of Madurai.

“There are plenty of business potential here, especially in rubber, information technology and textile sector. So, through this conclave, we want to project the potential of Madurai and bring it to the attention of the Central and State governments,” he said.

Chair of Madurai Chapter of Yi S. M. Manikandan, Vice-Chairman of CII, Madurai zone, Sathish Devadoss, and Co-Chair of Madurai Chapter of Yi G. Kalyana Sundaram were also present during the inaugural function.