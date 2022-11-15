Success is making most of what you have, says Mylswamy Annadurai

November 15, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Success is not measured in terms of achieving one’s dreams alone, but on making the most out of what is one is endowed with, said Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Vaigai College of Engineering here on Tuesday, he urged the students to take a path that would prove beneficial to the society. “Give back to the society, starting with your parents. You must become responsible citizens,” he said.

The art of co-existing and being a team player would help one succeed in life, he said. Quoting former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Mr. Annadurai urged the students to dream for the betterment of their life and society.

Recalling personal incidents, he said students must shed many fears and insecurities such as finding the right words when speaking a new language, speaking in front of a big audience, trying out a thing for the first time. “Be brave and face your fears, you can overcome them,” he said.

Many new fields will emerge in the future while many would become obsolete. So, keep yourselves updated and be relevant to the current situations, he said.

A total of 127 students received their graduate degrees. Principal R. Sivaranjani, correspondent R. Thiruchenthuran teachers and parents were present.