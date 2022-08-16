Substation, upgraded transformers inaugurated

The new EB sub-station inaugurated in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s substation and four upgraded transformers through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

The new 110 / 22 KV substation has come up near Roach Park to improve power supply to Inigo Nagar, South Beach Road, Matha Nagar, Sahayapuram, GC Salai, Sivanthaakulam Salai, Fatima Nagar and George Road.

After the Chief Minister inaugurated these facilities, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan nad Mayor Jegan Periyasamy visited the substation. Similarly, the transformers at Udangudi substation, Naduvaikurichi substation, Sattankulam substation and Arumuganeri substation have been upgraded.