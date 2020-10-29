Subsidy to install micro-irrigation facility

Department of Agriculture has invited applications from farmers to put up micro irrigation facilities with subsidy in farms that do not have any irrigation facility.

In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said the scheme would be extended to those who come forward to install the micro irrigation facility.

Under the Supplementary Water Management Activities, interested farmers would be provided subsidy to sink tubewells/ borewells, motor pumps with oil engine/ electric engine for lift irrigation, laying of conveyance pipes for taking water through micro-irrigation facility and for construction of ground-level water storage facilities.

Under the scheme, 50% of subsidy would be given for all components of the scheme. However, the ceiling for the subsidy is ₹ 25,000 for sinking of tubewell/ borewell and ₹ 15,000 for motor pumps and ₹ 10,000 per hectare for laying conveyance pipes and ₹ 350 per cubic metre or ₹ 40,000 per beneficiary.

Interested farmers can approach the Block Assistant Director of Agriculture for further details.