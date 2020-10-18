MaduraiVirudhunagar 18 October 2020 19:31 IST
Comments
Subsidy for digging up farm ponds
Updated: 18 October 2020 19:31 IST
Applications are invited from farmers interested to set up farm ponds and rear genetically improved farmed tilapia (GIFT) fish with 40% subsidy given by Department of Fisheries.
Farmers owning farm lands can apply under the National Agriculture Development Scheme, a press release said.
A farm pond of 30 metres by 30 metres would be dug up under the scheme.
Interested farmers can approach the office of Assistant Director (Fisheries), 114 B27/1, Velchamy Nagar, Virudhunagar, 626-001. For more details 04562- 244707.
More In Madurai
Read more...