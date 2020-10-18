Subsidy for digging up farm ponds

Virudhunagar

18 October 2020 19:31 IST

Applications are invited from farmers interested to set up farm ponds and rear genetically improved farmed tilapia (GIFT) fish with 40% subsidy given by Department of Fisheries.

Farmers owning farm lands can apply under the National Agriculture Development Scheme, a press release said.

A farm pond of 30 metres by 30 metres would be dug up under the scheme.

Interested farmers can approach the office of Assistant Director (Fisheries), 114 B27/1, Velchamy Nagar, Virudhunagar, 626-001. For more details 04562- 244707.