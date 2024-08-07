GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Subsidised loans given to weavers on National Handlooms Day

Updated - August 07, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan handed over subsidised loans to the tune of ₹13 lakh to 25 weavers during the 10th National Handlooms Day celebrations held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Wednesday.

 Addressing the meeting, Dr. Karthikeyan said the National Handlooms Day was being observed across the country to give fillip to the weavers in rural areas and small towns by promoting their products among the consumers. Since more than 70% weavers were women, this industry had empowered them a lot by giving them economic freedom.

 The public, especially the younger generation, should buy the handloom products and encourage others to buy handloom sarees, shirts etc.

 “The students should popularise the handloom products through the hashtag #mydistrict myhandloom,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

 Vice-Chancellor of MSU, N. Chandrasekar, Registrar J. Socrates, Regional Manaager, Co-Optex Rajesh Kumar and Joint Director of Handlooms V. Cheran were present.

Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena, who participated in the National Handlooms Day celebrations held at Vadaseri, said the day had been commemorated on August 7 since 2015 as the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ was launched for buying domestic products on this day in 1905. Since the weaving industry was employing more people after agriculture, consumers should buy handloom products to protect the weavers’ livelihood.

 The Collector handed over loans to the tune of ₹22 lakh to 28 weavers on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.