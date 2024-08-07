Subsidised loans given to weavers on National Handlooms Day

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan handed over subsidised loans to the tune of ₹13 lakh to 25 weavers during the 10th National Handlooms Day celebrations held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Karthikeyan said the National Handlooms Day was being observed across the country to give fillip to the weavers in rural areas and small towns by promoting their products among the consumers. Since more than 70% weavers were women, this industry had empowered them a lot by giving them economic freedom.

The public, especially the younger generation, should buy the handloom products and encourage others to buy handloom sarees, shirts etc.

“The students should popularise the handloom products through the hashtag #mydistrict myhandloom,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

Vice-Chancellor of MSU, N. Chandrasekar, Registrar J. Socrates, Regional Manaager, Co-Optex Rajesh Kumar and Joint Director of Handlooms V. Cheran were present.

Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena, who participated in the National Handlooms Day celebrations held at Vadaseri, said the day had been commemorated on August 7 since 2015 as the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ was launched for buying domestic products on this day in 1905. Since the weaving industry was employing more people after agriculture, consumers should buy handloom products to protect the weavers’ livelihood.

The Collector handed over loans to the tune of ₹22 lakh to 28 weavers on the occasion.