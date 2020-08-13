Submit report on progress in probe: HC

Madurai

13 August 2020 18:15 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to submit a status report with regard to progress made into the investigation in the alleged custodial torture and resultant death of Tenkasi farmer Anaikarai Muthu.

Justice R. Pongiappan also directed the government to submit the post mortem report. The court was informed by the State that a doctor who had performed the post mortem had tested positive for COVID-19. Additional time was sought to submit the report.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Palammal, the wife of Anaikarai Muthu who sought a CB-CID probe into the death of her husband, a farmer from Tenkasi who she alleged died in the custody of Forest department personnel.

She said her husband was picked up by the Forest department personnel for inquiry on a charge of illegally tapping electricity. She suspected that her husband died due to the torture meted out to him by them.