Submission of online applications for seats under RTE in schools begins on Thursday

26 August 2020 18:49 IST

Virudhunagar

Parents seeking admission for their wards for the entry-level classes like LKG and Class I under Right To Education in self-financed schools in Virudhunagar district can upload their online applications from Thursday.

A statement said that the applications can be uploaded till September 24 through www.rtetnschools.gov.in/tamil-nadu

Parents can make use of the internet facilities available at the schools, Block Resource Centres, Block Educational Offices, District Educational Offices and office of Chief Educational Officer without any fee.

Parents should bring a passport size photograph of the child, its birth certificate, residential proof (family card, voter identity card, Aadhar card, driving license, bank passbook, telephone bills, PAN card and other identity cards issued by State and Central governments).

Community certificates (for disadvantaged groups), income certificate (weaker sections), and relevant certificates for those who were seeking admission under destitute, third gender, children of HIV-affected persons, cleanliness workers, differently-abled children, should be produced.

After scrutinizing the eligible applications for admissions, priority would be given to the children among disadvantaged groups. The rest of the seats would be filled up through draw of lots, if the number of applications is higher than the number of seats, in the presence of officials.