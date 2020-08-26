Submission of online applications for seats under RTE in schools begins on Thursday

Virudhunagar
Parents seeking admission for their wards for the entry-level classes like LKG and Class I under Right To Education in self-financed schools in Virudhunagar district can upload their online applications from Thursday.
A statement said that the applications can be uploaded till September 24 through www.rtetnschools.gov.in/tamil-nadu
Parents can make use of the internet facilities available at the schools, Block Resource Centres, Block Educational Offices, District Educational Offices and office of Chief Educational Officer without any fee.
Parents should bring a passport size photograph of the child, its birth certificate, residential proof (family card, voter identity card, Aadhar card, driving license, bank passbook, telephone bills, PAN card and other identity cards issued by State and Central governments).
Community certificates (for disadvantaged groups), income certificate (weaker sections), and relevant certificates for those who were seeking admission under destitute, third gender, children of HIV-affected persons, cleanliness workers, differently-abled children, should be produced.
After scrutinizing the eligible applications for admissions, priority would be given to the children among disadvantaged groups. The rest of the seats would be filled up through draw of lots, if the number of applications is higher than the number of seats, in the presence of officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath