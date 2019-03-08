Sub-surface dykes coming up across Vaigai river

In a first-of-its kind initiative, the district administration has started constructing sub-surface dykes across river Vaigai passing through Sivaganga district to augment groundwater level and increase the quantum of water stored in the aquifers.

Collector J. Jayakanthan said the cost effective sub-surface dykes would be an alternative to check dams to control groundwater flow in the aquifer, recharge groundwater table and raise groundwater level in the adjoining areas. After launching the construction of a dyke at Tiruppachethi a couple of days ago, the district administration performed ‘ground breaking’ ceremony for the construction of dykes across Vaigai river at Muthanendhal and Thuthikulam on Friday in the presence of Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G. Baskaran and Executive Engineer – Water Resource Organisation (WRO) M. Venkataraman and other officials.

The three sub-surface dykes were being built at a total cost of about ₹1.50 crore, which was much cheaper to building check dams, which would cost ₹10 crore to ₹30 crore each, the Collector said. Unlike check dams, water evaporation was nil in the dykes as the water would be stored in the sub-surface, he said.

255-metre trench

A long trench across the river, running to about 255 meters with 8 metre width and 4.5 metre depth would form the sub-surface dyke, the Collector said. Sand removed at the sites would be packed in bags and stacked and embedded in tarpaulin sheets in a pyramid shape, he said.

“The dyke would act as underground barrier without arresting surface flow,” Mr. Jayakanthan said. Groundwater would get recharged whenever water flowed in the river after rains or when water was released from Vaigai dam, he said.

The dykes were being constructed under the supervision of S. Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board, who was appointed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to oversee the work.

Similar dykes would be constructed in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Ramanathapuam districts, officials said.