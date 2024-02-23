Sub-Registrar’s house raided

February 23, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police conducted a surprise check in the houses of a Sub-Registrar (in-charge) and her daughter following corruption charges against the woman officer.

The DVAC police registered a case against Velammal, Sub-Registrar (in-charge) of Vickramasingapuram Sub-Registrar Office, following complaints against her of amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income between 2014 and 2021.

Searches were also conducted in Velammal’s daughter’s house at Marungur in Kanniyakumari district at the same time.

Documents showing huge financial transactions and property documents were reportedly recovered during the searches in both the places, the DVAC sources said.