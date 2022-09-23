Sub-Registrar suspended in Theni

The Hindu Bureau THENI
September 23, 2022 22:19 IST

The Inspector General (Registration) Sivan Arun has suspended a sub-registrar in the district after the official was found to have been negligent while on duty, which resulted in a loss to the exchequer. Following a writ filed in the High Court bench in Madurai by Saravanan of P C Patti, the officials acted on a court directive. The complaint was that the sub-registrar Usha Rani had allegedly registered unapproved plots in Veerapandi in her jurisdiction. After internal inquiry, the sub-registrar was placed under suspension. Further investigation was on, officials said.

Unidentified robbers escaped with new laptops and cameras from a private school, which was valued at around ₹1 lakh. Police said on Friday that the authorities of the high school situated on the Vaigai Dam Road had complained to the Thenkarai police. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the stolen goods were kept in the headmistress’ room. The lock was found to have been broken. The CCTV camera images revealed that the robbers had covered up and thus could not be identified easily. Finger print experts and sniffer dog was deployed at the scene of crime.

