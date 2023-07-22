July 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Sivaganga District Crime Branch (DCB) police have arrested a sub-registrar, who had allegedly played a role in registration of a land document with false documents and impersonators in Tirupuvanam sub registrar office in 2020 December, here on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Vignesh (53) of Sappani Koil Street, South Veli Street Madurai, the DCB police registered a case.

It was said that the complainant owned 2.7 acres of land in Maranadu village near Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district. In December 2020, one Kumar of Maranadu village had allegedly registered the land with fake documents in his name with the Tirupuvanam Sub-Registrar whose name was given as Ramachandran.

Subsequently, Kumar had registered the land through another sale deed in his brother Illayaraja’s name. Later on, the land (which belonged to Vignesh) was sold to various people and the Encumbrance Certificate showed different names.

In 2021, the police conducted inquiries and registered a case in the names of Kumar, Illayaraja, Satish Kumar, Meenal, Nandini, Chandrasekaran and Chitrasenan. Three among them were held then.

After a long pause, the case was again taken up by the DSP (DCB) Prakash and Inspector Sundaramahalingam. Discreet probe revealed that Ramachandran, the sub-registrar, who was then in-charge at Thirupuvanam SR office, had a “role” in the registration. “With his connivance, the impersonators had got the land registered...”, an investigating officer said.

A senior official in the Department of Registration said that Ramachandran was already suspended in connection with a case and inquiry was ordered by the department. Under such circumstances, the arrest by the DCB police in another case has been reported, the official added.