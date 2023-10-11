Sub-Inspector of Survey held on graft charge in Madurai

October 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

B. Premkumar (42), Sub-Inspector of Survey -Town Settlement, Tirupparankundram taluk office, was arrested on the charge of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a resident on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint from P. Krishnan of Madakulam, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Madurai district laid a trap and arrested him at Alagappan Nagar. DVAC sources said that Premkumar had demanded the money for processing an application seeking patta for a house site in Madakulam.

